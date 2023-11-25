HamberMenu
20 students of agriculture college in Karaikal taken ill after consuming contaminated water

Drinking water reportedly got contaminated after recent rain at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru College of Agriculture and Research Institute at Nedungadu; the institution to be shut for a week

November 25, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau

Nearly 20 students of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru College of Agriculture and Research Institute at Nedungadu in Karaikal district fell ill after consuming water provided at the girls’ hostel on the campus.

Some students at the girls’ hostel, who developed symptoms of nausea on Saturday, were rushed to the Community Health Centre at Thirunallar and treated as outpatients. Contamination of drinking water after recent rain is suspected to be the cause of illness, the sources said.

However, A. Pouchepparadjou, Dean of the institute, said the cause of the illness was yet to be ascertained. Officials from the Department of Medical and Public Health, Government of Puducherry, inspected the campus and collected samples from water tanks.

The Health Department officials suggested cleaning the premises and overhead water tanks on the campus. The College would remain closed for a week to prevent spread of infection. All the students have been asked to leave the campus temporarily, he said.

