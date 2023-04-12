HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

20 sovereigns of gold jewellery stolen

April 12, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi district rural police on Tuesday are on the lookout for burglars who broke open a house on the city outskirts and decamped with valuables.

According to the police, Ravichandran, 54, a native of Anna Salai in Kailash Nagar and BHEL employee, locked his house and went to Bengaluru on April 7. When he returned on April 10, he found the front door of the house broken and 20 sovereigns of gold jewellery kept in the safe stolen. Based on his complaint, Thiruverumbur police registered a case and further investigation is on.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.