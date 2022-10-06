Tiruchirapalli

20 peacocks found dead

At least 20 peacocks were found dead under suspicious circumstances on an agricultural field at Karattumalai near Thuraiyur on Thursday.

Acting on a complaint by a Village Administrative Officer, the forest officials from Thuraiyur visited the spot and conducted an inquiry. Among the dead peacocks, five were male and the rest female. It was suspected that they could have been poisoned by unidentified persons. After the spot post-mortem by a veterinarian, the carcasses were buried in a remote area.


