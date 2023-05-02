ADVERTISEMENT

20 more test positive for COVID-19 in central region

May 02, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Twenty persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Tuesday as per a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

Tiruchi reported five fresh cases, Ariyalur and Nagapattinam three each, Karur, Pudukottai, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur two each and Mayiladuthurai one. There was no fresh case in Perambalur, which had no active cases too with the discharge of one patient from the hospital in the district.

The total number of active cases in the region stood at 188 as on Tuesday. Tiruchi had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 59 persons under treatment, including home treatment, for the infection. Ariyalur had 33 active cases, Thanjavur 24, Tiruvarur 19, Nagapattinam 16, Karur 15, Mayiladuthurai 14 and Pudukottai 8.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US