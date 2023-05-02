20 more test positive for COVID-19 in central region

May 02, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Twenty persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Tuesday as per a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

Tiruchi reported five fresh cases, Ariyalur and Nagapattinam three each, Karur, Pudukottai, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur two each and Mayiladuthurai one. There was no fresh case in Perambalur, which had no active cases too with the discharge of one patient from the hospital in the district.

The total number of active cases in the region stood at 188 as on Tuesday. Tiruchi had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 59 persons under treatment, including home treatment, for the infection. Ariyalur had 33 active cases, Thanjavur 24, Tiruvarur 19, Nagapattinam 16, Karur 15, Mayiladuthurai 14 and Pudukottai 8.