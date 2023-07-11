ADVERTISEMENT

20 kg ganja seized near Perambalur, nine arrested

July 11, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

Ganja weighing 20.77 kg, which was being smuggled in an autorickshaw and a car, was seized by Padalur police in the district on Tuesday. Nine persons were arrested.

Acting on secret information, a police team from Padalur station conducted vehicle checks on Chettikulam-Bommanapadi road. The team found ganja being smuggled in an autorickshaw and a car and confiscated the contraband. The two vehicles were also seized. A case was booked against the nine accused who were remanded in judicial custody, a police press release said.

