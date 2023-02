February 20, 2023 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Twenty persons were injured in a jallikattu held at Idaiyathur village in Karaiyur police station limits in the district on Monday.

As many as 775 bulls were released during the event that lasted over six-and-a-half hours. Around 300 tamers participated. All injured persons were treated at the venue, said police sources.