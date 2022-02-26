20 injured in jallikattu in Pudukottai

Twenty people were injured in a jallikattu held at Mangalapuram in Alangudi taluk on Saturday.

Two of the seriously injured, both bull tamers, have been admitted to Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital and the rest were treated by medical teams on the spot. The injured included eight spectators and four bull owners.

According to sources, about 650 bulls were released during the event inaugurated by State Ministers S .Reghupathy and Siva. V. Meyyanathan. Nearly 300 bull tamers participated.

In Thanjavur, a jallikattu was held at Nanjikottai near here on Saturday as part of Maha Shivaratri of Sri Veeramuniyandavar Temple.

Around 400 tamers participated in the event organised by Nanjikottai Jallikattu Peravai, where more than 700 bulls were released through the vadivasal. The event, which began at 7 a.m. culminated at 5 p.m. with some tamers and onlookers sustaining minor injuries, according to Peravai sources.