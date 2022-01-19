Tiruchirapalli

20 injured in jallikattu in Pudukottai village

Nine tamers, seven bull owners and four spectators, were injured in the event. File photo  

As many as 20 persons were injured in the jallikattu held at Kulamangalam in Pudukottai district on Wednesday. Law Minister S. Regupathy inaugurated the event which went on for nearly four-and-a-half hours.

A total 606 bulls were released one after the other with 150 tamers taking part in batches. Police sources said 16 among the injured were treated as out-patients at the event venue, while four others were referred to the Pudukottai Medical College Hospital.

Nine tamers, seven bull owners and four spectators, were injured. Elaborate arrangements were made for the event which attracted a large number of spectators.


