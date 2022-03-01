20 held for bid to indulge in hunting

Forest Department officials on Monday arrested 20 persons after they attempted to indulge in hare hunting on the eve of ‘Maha Sivarathri’ in Nilayapatti area in Pudukottai range. The District Forest Officer and staff were patrolling Nilayapatti area of Kudumianmalai section when they noticed 20 persons of Karuthanganapatti village attempting to indulge in hare hunting and arrested them. A case has been booked against them, said a department official.