20 gunny bags containing banned tobacco substances seized in a car near Tiruchi

A special police team seized 20 gunny bags containing banned tobacco substances from a car at Mukkombu near Jeeyapuram in the district on Monday and arrested two persons who were in the vehicle.

Acting on information that a car was moving in Mukkombu in a suspicious manner, the team went to the spot and stopped the vehicle. While checking the car, the team found inside the vehicle gunny bags containing banned tobacco substances weighing around 152 kg.

The banned substances were seized and the two persons on board the vehicle M. Maniraj, 35, of Thachankurichi near Lalgudi and P. Thangamayan, 54, of Balakrishnapuram in Dindigul district were arrested.

The team confiscated cash totalling ₹96,420 from them. The seized substances along with the vehicle besides the two persons were brought to the Jeeyapuram police station where a case has been registered, a police press release said.

