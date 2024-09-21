ADVERTISEMENT

20 buildings for hospital, PHCs inaugurated in Pudukottai district

Published - September 21, 2024 07:33 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Twenty new buildings, built at a total cost of ₹6.41 crore, for Karambakudi government hospital and various primary health centres and sub-health centres in Pudukottai district were inaugurated on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Law Minister S. Regupathy, and Minister for Environment Siva. V. Meyyanathan inaugurated the buildings at function here.

The buildings inaugurated include a Siddha wing for Karambakudi government hospital at a cost of ₹15 lakh, Siddha wing at Ponpethi at ₹15 lakh, a primary health centre at Kalamavur at ₹60 lakh, block public health units at Karaiyur, Nagudi and Thiruvarankulam at a cost of ₹50 lakh each.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, sub-health centres at Namanasamuthiram, Akkalnayakanpatti, Melapatchaikudi, Pongalapatti and Rajendrapuram at a cost of ₹20 lakh each, Kodumbalur, Sunaiyakkadu, Thalanur, Alathur and Muckanamalaipatti at ₹30 lakh each, R. Palakurichy, Ayangudi, and Rethinakottai at ₹35 lakh each and Jegathapattinam at ₹46.5 lakh were opened.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Regupathy said that new buildings for government hospitals, primary health centres and sub-health centres are being built at the cost of ₹78.48 crore in the district, and the infrastructure of various health centres is being improved.

Collector M. Aruna, Karur MP S. Jothimani, MLAs V. Muthuraja and M. Chinnadurai, health officials and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US