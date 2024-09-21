GIFT a SubscriptionGift
20 buildings for hospital, PHCs inaugurated in Pudukottai district

Published - September 21, 2024 07:33 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Twenty new buildings, built at a total cost of ₹6.41 crore, for Karambakudi government hospital and various primary health centres and sub-health centres in Pudukottai district were inaugurated on Saturday.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Law Minister S. Regupathy, and Minister for Environment Siva. V. Meyyanathan inaugurated the buildings at function here.

The buildings inaugurated include a Siddha wing for Karambakudi government hospital at a cost of ₹15 lakh, Siddha wing at Ponpethi at ₹15 lakh, a primary health centre at Kalamavur at ₹60 lakh, block public health units at Karaiyur, Nagudi and Thiruvarankulam at a cost of ₹50 lakh each.

Similarly, sub-health centres at Namanasamuthiram, Akkalnayakanpatti, Melapatchaikudi, Pongalapatti and Rajendrapuram at a cost of ₹20 lakh each, Kodumbalur, Sunaiyakkadu, Thalanur, Alathur and Muckanamalaipatti at ₹30 lakh each, R. Palakurichy, Ayangudi, and Rethinakottai at ₹35 lakh each and Jegathapattinam at ₹46.5 lakh were opened.

Mr. Regupathy said that new buildings for government hospitals, primary health centres and sub-health centres are being built at the cost of ₹78.48 crore in the district, and the infrastructure of various health centres is being improved.

Collector M. Aruna, Karur MP S. Jothimani, MLAs V. Muthuraja and M. Chinnadurai, health officials and others were present.

