Tiruchirapalli

20 admitted to isolation ward in Tiruchi GH

Twenty persons, who returned to Tiruchi after attending a religious conference in New Delhi recently, were admitted to the isolation wards at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital on Tuesday.

Since several of those attended the conference have tested positive for COVID-19 virus, the Health, Revenue and Tiruchi Corporation authorities traced them by visiting various parts of the district, and put them in the isolation ward.

Upon admission, the hospital authorities collected throat swabs of 13 persons and sent them for laboratory test.

With the admission of 20 persons on Tuesday, Collector S. Sivarasu said that the total number of those admitted to the isolation wards had gone up to 28. Of them, samples of eight patients were sent for laboratory test and five of them have tested negative for COVID-19 virus.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 31, 2020 9:42:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/20-admitted-to-isolation-ward-in-tiruchi-gh/article31221177.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY