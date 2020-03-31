20 admitted to isolation ward in Tiruchi GH

Twenty persons, who returned to Tiruchi after attending a religious conference in New Delhi recently, were admitted to the isolation wards at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital on Tuesday.
Since several of those attended the conference have tested positive for COVID-19 virus, the Health, Revenue and Tiruchi Corporation authorities traced them by visiting various parts of the district, and put them in the isolation ward.
Upon admission, the hospital authorities collected throat swabs of 13 persons and sent them for laboratory test.
With the admission of 20 persons on Tuesday, Collector S. Sivarasu said that the total number of those admitted to the isolation wards had gone up to 28. Of them, samples of eight patients were sent for laboratory test and five of them have tested negative for COVID-19 virus.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.