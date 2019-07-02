₹2 lakh robbed from TASMAC outlet

An armed gang robbed ₹2.10 lakh cash from a TASMAC outlet at Oonaiyur village near Valanadu in the district late on Monday.

A gang of four persons came on two-wheelers to the liquor shop when the supervisor and his assistant had just completed counting the cash for the day.

While one of them stood guard, the other three went in to the shop armed with aruval and threatened the supervisor to part with the cash. The gang members then fled from the spot, said police sources.

On a complaint from the supervisor, S. Perumal, Valanadu Police registered a case under IPC Section 392 (robbery).