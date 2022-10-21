₹2 lakh penalty imposed on four suspected poachers for hunting cuckoos

The Hindu Bureau
October 21, 2022 20:31 IST

NAGAPATTINAM The Forest Department on Thursday imposed compounding fine of ₹ 50,000 each on four suspected poachers for possessing carcasses of cuckoos, during an inspection at Sombodai near Vedaranyam

In an operation supervised by Vedaranyam Ranger P. Ayub Khan, the forest team found Sheik and Shahul Hameed of Thopputhurai, suspected to be conduits, in possession of as many as 35 beheaded birds concealed in a sack. Based on interrogation, the team nabbed Muthusamy of Vizhunthamavady and Zaheer Hussein of Thopputhurai, the alleged hunter and buyer respectively.

Under the directions of the Wildlife Warden, Nagapattinam, Yogesh Kumar Meena, they were charged under Wildlife Crime Act with the fines of ₹50,000 each.

