Two, including a nine-year-old boy, dead as bus overturns in Thanjavur district 

April 02, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Two passengers, including a nine-year-old boy, who were travelling in a private bus from Thrissur, Kerala, to Velankanni died and 27 others were hospitalised after the vehicle overturned at Okkanadu Keezhaiyur in Thanjavur district around 5 a.m. on Sunday.

The deceased persons were identified as V. Lily, 61, and J. Gerald, 9. According to police sources, 49 passengers were in the bus, which left for Velankanni on Saturday night. The bus driver had apparently lost control at a turning and the vehicle hit an electric post and overturned.

There was no power supply to the electric post at the time of the accident, the sources said.

Some of the injured passengers were treated as out-patients. Of the 27 persons who were hospitalised, 18 were admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital and seven to a private hospital in the district. Two persons were taken to a private hospital in Tiruchi, the sources added.

Solatium announced

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, in a statement, condoled the death of the two passengers and announced a solatium of ₹2 lakh each to the families of the deceased. He also announced a financial assistance of ₹50,000 each to those who were seriously injured.