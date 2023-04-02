ADVERTISEMENT

Two, including a nine-year-old boy, dead as bus overturns in Thanjavur district 

April 02, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The bus was on its way to Velankanni from Thrissur. T.N. CM announces solatium of ₹2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased

The Hindu Bureau

 

Two passengers, including a nine-year-old boy, who were travelling in a private bus from Thrissur, Kerala, to Velankanni died and 27 others were hospitalised after the vehicle overturned at Okkanadu Keezhaiyur in Thanjavur district around 5 a.m. on Sunday.

The deceased persons were identified as V. Lily, 61, and J. Gerald, 9. According to police sources, 49 passengers were in the bus, which left for Velankanni on Saturday night. The bus driver had apparently lost control at a turning and the vehicle hit an electric post and overturned.

There was no power supply to the electric post at the time of the accident, the sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the injured passengers were treated as out-patients. Of the 27 persons who were hospitalised, 18 were admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital and seven to a private hospital in the district. Two persons were taken to a private hospital in Tiruchi, the sources added.

Solatium announced

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, in a statement, condoled the death of the two passengers and announced a solatium of ₹2 lakh each to the families of the deceased. He also announced a financial assistance of ₹50,000 each to those who were seriously injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US