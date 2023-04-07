2 Homeopathy doctors arrested for practicing allopathy medicine

April 07, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Orathanadu police have arrested two persons trained in homeopathy for providing allopathy treatment to their patients.

According to police, the Joint Director (Health), Thilagam lodged a complaint with the Orathanadu police stating that Selvaraj, 64, of Pudhur in Orathanadu running a pharmacy and Mukundan, 61, of Panayakottai running a clinic in Orathanadu were not qualified to prescribe allopathy treatment to the patients as they were qualified in homeopathy only. Subsequently, the two were arrested on April 7, police said.