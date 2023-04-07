2 Homeopathy doctors arrested for practicing allopathy medicine

The Orathanadu police have arrested two persons trained in homeopathy for providing allopathy treatment to their patients.
According to police, the Joint Director (Health), Thilagam lodged a complaint with the Orathanadu police stating that Selvaraj, 64, of Pudhur in Orathanadu running a pharmacy and Mukundan, 61, of Panayakottai running a clinic in Orathanadu were not qualified to prescribe allopathy treatment to the patients as they were qualified in homeopathy only. Subsequently, the two were arrested on April 7, police said.
