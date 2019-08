Two youth were electrocuted during the early hours of Sunday at Swamimalai near Kumbakonam when they were working on erecting a flex banner for a marriage function.

Two others sustained severe injuries. The pole supporting the flex banner reportedly came into contact with a transformer, causing the electrocution.

The deceased were identified as Hariharan, 27, of Inamkiliyur and Mohammed, 27, of Madhakadi Street. Siva, 26, and Vijay, 29, were admitted to Government Hospital.