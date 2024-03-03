1.93 lakh children covered under Pulse Polio drive in Tiruchi district

March 03, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A total of 1,93,963 children, up to the age of five, were administered polio vaccination drops during the nationwide Pulse Polio immunisation drive in Tiruchi on Sunday.

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inaugurated the drive at a private school in Kattur. A total of 1,695 polio booths were set up across the district for the campaign, which commenced at 7 a.m. and ended at 5 p.m. As many as 1,036 health workers, including nurses, were deployed to cover 66,994 children in the urban areas.

Minister for Transport S.S. Sivasankar inaugurated the drive in Perambalur. About 43,442 children were administered polio drops at 387 centres in the district. Over 1.29 lakh children in Pudukottai district were administered polio drops at 1,356 booths organised. About 5,546 health workers were engaged in the campaign.

As many as 62,177 children (8,409 in urban areas and 53,768 in rural areas) were administered the vaccination at 582 centres set up in Mayiladuthurai. Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva V. Meyyanathan inaugurated the campaign at an Urban Primary Health Centre in the district.

Polio drops were administered to 58,477 children at 542 centres, including 46 in urban areas, in the Ariyalur district. As many as 74,954 children were administered polio vaccination during the drive at 832 centres, including three mobile camps, in Karur district. A total of 3,417 health workers were deployed for the drive.

Vaccination centres were set up in schools, anganwadis, libraries, health centres, government hospitals, transit hubs such as bus stands and railway stations, and other important public spots.