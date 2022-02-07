1,926 candidates in fray for 398 urban wards in Tiruchi

TIRUCHI

07 February 2022 20:38 IST

323 have withdrawn nomination papers and 32 have been rejected after scrutiny

A total of 1,926 candidates are in the fray for 398 wards in urban local bodies in the district.

As many as 2,284 nominations were received for wards in urban local bodies that go to the polls on February 19. After completing scrutiny of nominations, the State Election Commission gave two days to candidates to withdraw from the fray. With Monday being the last day for withdrawal, the offices of the Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Offices of Tiruchi Corporation, Manapparai, Thuraiyur, Thuvakudi, Lalgudi and Musiri municipalities and 14 town panchayats saw withdrawal of nominations by several candidates.

According to sources, out of 2,284 nominations for 401 wards, 323 candidates withdrew their papers. The nominations of 32 candidates were rejected on various grounds. Three candidates were elected unopposed. Polling would be held for 398 wards with 1,926 candidates in the fray.

Advertising

Advertising

A total of 718 candidates filed nominations for 65 wards in Tiruchi Corporation and 15 were rejected. With 114 candidates opting to withdraw, 589 candidates were in fray.

P.M.N. Mujibur Rahuman, Commissioner cum Returning Officer, said 18 candidates each were contesting in wards 54 and 47. Each ballot unit could contain details of up to 16 candidates. Hence, two ballot units would be used for the two wards. Most of the candidates, who were in the final lists, were independents and symbols had been allotted to them.

Based on information that saris were distributed in a few places, he said flying squads had carried out checks. They found a few persons distributing towels to voters on Keerakollai Street. Twenty-four towels were seized. Further inquiry was on. Similarly, 18 pieces of blouse material were seized in 63rd ward. With the release of final list of candidates, it was expected that campaigning would gain momentum. Hence, the flying squads and the Assistant Returning Officers had been asked to step up surveillance on violation of model code of conduct and distribution of cash or kind to voters.

Nagapattinam

Out of 685 nominations received for 117 wards in Nagapattinam district, 17 were rejected and 194 candidates chose to withdraw from the race. One candidate was elected unopposed. Polling would be held for 116 wards with 473 candidates in the race.

Perambalur

A total of 112 candidates figured in the final list released for Perambalur municipality and four town panchayats in the district. Out of 125 nominations, 13 candidates withdrew their papers on Monday.