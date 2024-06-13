19.2 kg of Ambergris seized in Tiruchi, five arrested

A team from the Tamil Nadu Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, Madurai wing, raided a lodge at Milaguparai area in Tiruchi on Thursday evening, and found 19.2 kg of Ambergris in possession of five persons meant for illegal trading.

Ambergris is a waxy substance secreted by sperm whales that is used in making perfumes. The action was taken based on specific information, Forest Department officials here said.

The names of the five accused were given as P. Karthik, A. Vadivelan, V. Shanmugapriyan, S. Kumar, and V. Jayapal Gnanasingh along with ambergris were handed over to the Tiruchi Forest Department officials for action. Inquiries with the accused revealed that they were involved in illegal trading of ambergris for the past two years.

The accused were arrested and a case registered against them under relevant sections of The Wild Life Protection Act, 1972. The accused were produced before Judicial Magistrate Court-II in Tiruchi and lodged in the Central Prison here.