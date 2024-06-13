GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

19.2 kg of Ambergris seized in Tiruchi, five arrested

Published - June 13, 2024 08:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A team from the Tamil Nadu Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, Madurai wing, raided a lodge at Milaguparai area in Tiruchi on Thursday evening, and found 19.2 kg of Ambergris in possession of five persons meant for illegal trading. 

Ambergris is a waxy substance secreted by sperm whales that is used in making perfumes. The action was taken based on specific information, Forest Department officials here said. 

The names of the five accused were given as P. Karthik, A. Vadivelan, V. Shanmugapriyan, S. Kumar, and V. Jayapal Gnanasingh along with ambergris were handed over to the Tiruchi Forest Department officials for action. Inquiries with the accused revealed that they were involved in illegal trading of ambergris for the past two years.

The accused were arrested and a case registered against them under relevant sections of The Wild Life Protection Act, 1972. The accused were produced before Judicial Magistrate Court-II in Tiruchi and lodged in the Central Prison here. 

Related Topics

Tiruchi / wildlife / theft & burglary / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.