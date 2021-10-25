191 fresh cases recorded in central region

The central region on Monday recorded 191 fresh cases of COVID-19 and five deaths, on account of complications arising out of the infection.

One person each from Ariyalur, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Thanjavur and Tiruchi succumbed to the infection.

Thanjavur district continued to report the highest number of daily cases among the nine districts in the region with 55 persons testing positive. Tiruchi reported 46 fresh cases, Tiruvarur 28, Karur 20, Nagapattinam 17, Pudukottai 13, Mayiladuthurai eight and Perambalur three. Ariyalur reported just a single case.

Thanjavur also had the most number of active cases in the region with 616 persons under treatment, including those under home treatment, for the infection. Tiruchi had 482 active cases, Tiruvarur 326, Nagapattinam 201, Karur 169, Pudukottai 135, Mayiladuthurai 116, Ariyalur 51 and Perambalur 36.