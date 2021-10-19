191 fresh cases, four deaths in central region

TIRUCHI

19 October 2021 22:25 IST

The declining trend in fresh cases of COVID-19 continued in the central region with 191 people testing positive in the nine districts on Tuesday.

Four more deaths due to complications arising out of the infection were recorded in the bulletin of the State Health Department.

Among the four, two persons hailed from Tiruchi district and one each from Tiruvarur and Perambalur districts.

A 56-year-old male patient, without any co-morbidities, died of COVID pneumonia at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Medical College Hospital here on Saturday after being admitted to the hospital on October 1.

A 64 -year- old female from the district with Type2 Diabetes Mellitus/Systemic Hypertension died at Namakkal Medical College Hospital on Sunday. A 75-year-old woman of Perambalur and a 70-year-old male of Tiruvarur, both with co-morbid conditions, also died.

Meanwhile, Thanjavur continued to report the maximum number of fresh cases in the region with 59 testing positive in the district on Tuesday. Tiruchi reported 45 fresh cases, Tiruvarur 22, Karur 17, Nagapattinam 15, Pudukottai 12, Mayiladuthurai 10, Perambalur six and Ariyalur five.

Thanjavur continued to have the highest number of active cases in the region with 759 people undergoing treatment, including those under home treatment, in the district. Tiruvarur had 496 active cases, Tiruchi 495, Nagapattinam 213, Mayiladuthurai 174, Pudukottai 164, Karur 141, Ariyalur 74 and Perambalur 46.