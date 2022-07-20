190 new COVID-19 cases in delta region

One hundred and ninety persons tested positive for COVID-19 in delta region on Wednesday, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department. There were no fatalities caused by the viral infection.

The number of daily case load stood at 48 in Tiruchi while Thanjavur and Tiruvarur reported 34 fresh cases each. Pudukottai recorded 18 cases, Nagapattinam 16, Mayiladuthurai 12, Perambalur 11 cases. Karur had nine and Ariyalur district reported seven fresh cases.

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 400 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Wednesday. There were 241 active cases in Thanjavur, 159 in Tiruvaur, 139 in Pudukottai, 89 in Mayiladuthurai. Nagapattinam reported 84 active cases each, while Perambalur had 80, Karur 69 and Ariyalur recorded 53 active cases each.