190 kg banned tobacco substances seized in a container lorry at Tiruchi

Published - September 12, 2024 06:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Food Safety officials team seizing banned tobacco substances in a container lorry at Tiruchi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A Food Safety and Drug Administration department team seized 190 kg of banned tobacco substances in a container lorry at a parcel office near Panjapur in the city on Wednesday.

Acting on information, the team went to the parcel office and checked the container lorry and found banned tobacco substances inside. The vehicle and the tobacco substances were seized and handed over to the E. Pudur police station.

A complaint was lodged with the E. Pudur police station against four persons, including the parcel office manager P. Karunanidhi and driver Senthil for their connivance in the sale of the banned substances, according to a press release from R. Ramesh Babu, Designated Officer, Food Safety Department.

