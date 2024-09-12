GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

190 kg banned tobacco substances seized in a container lorry at Tiruchi

Published - September 12, 2024 06:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Food Safety officials team seizing banned tobacco substances in a container lorry at Tiruchi on Wednesday.

Food Safety officials team seizing banned tobacco substances in a container lorry at Tiruchi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A Food Safety and Drug Administration department team seized 190 kg of banned tobacco substances in a container lorry at a parcel office near Panjapur in the city on Wednesday.

Acting on information, the team went to the parcel office and checked the container lorry and found banned tobacco substances inside. The vehicle and the tobacco substances were seized and handed over to the E. Pudur police station.

A complaint was lodged with the E. Pudur police station against four persons, including the parcel office manager P. Karunanidhi and driver Senthil for their connivance in the sale of the banned substances, according to a press release from R. Ramesh Babu, Designated Officer, Food Safety Department.

Published - September 12, 2024 06:22 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.