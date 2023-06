June 06, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - ARIYALUR

A 19–year-old youth, who suffered grievous injuries after being gored by a bull during a jallikattu at Kallur near Ariyalur on May 31, died at the Government Medical College Hospital in Thanjavur on Tuesday. T. Kaviyarasan of Venganur, the victim, had suffered injuries on his head. After he was given first-aid at Government Medical College Hospital in Ariyalur, he was referred to the Thanjavur Hospital. Keezha Pazhuvur police have registered a case and are investigating.

