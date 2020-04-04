Tiruchirapalli

19 under observation at CUTN quarantine facility

TIRUVARUR

Nineteen persons have been kept under observation for any symptoms of COVID-19 at the institutional quarantine facility set up at the Central University of Tamil Nadu, Tiruvarur.

They were part of a group of 44 persons hailing from different parts of Tiruvarur district and were in contact with 13 persons who had arrived from Myanmar to attend the New Delhi conference before reaching a worshipping place at Kovilvenni.

Out of these 44 persons, 12 have tested positive for COVID-19 and were under observation at the Government Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital.

The 19 persons were accommodated in individual rooms at the institutional quarantine facility set up at the CUTN premises and the remaining were directed to remain in house quarantine, official sources said.

Meanwhile, the Health Department in association with the Revenue Department took up mass screening of Kovilvenni and surrounding areas to enumerate people suffering from high body temperature or cough. A mass disinfectant spraying exercise was also taken up in these areas.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 4, 2020 6:23:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/19-under-observation-at-cutn-quarantine-facility/article31257827.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY