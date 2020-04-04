19 under observation at CUTN quarantine facility

TIRUVARUR

Nineteen persons have been kept under observation for any symptoms of COVID-19 at the institutional quarantine facility set up at the Central University of Tamil Nadu, Tiruvarur.

They were part of a group of 44 persons hailing from different parts of Tiruvarur district and were in contact with 13 persons who had arrived from Myanmar to attend the New Delhi conference before reaching a worshipping place at Kovilvenni.

Out of these 44 persons, 12 have tested positive for COVID-19 and were under observation at the Government Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital.

The 19 persons were accommodated in individual rooms at the institutional quarantine facility set up at the CUTN premises and the remaining were directed to remain in house quarantine, official sources said.

Meanwhile, the Health Department in association with the Revenue Department took up mass screening of Kovilvenni and surrounding areas to enumerate people suffering from high body temperature or cough. A mass disinfectant spraying exercise was also taken up in these areas.