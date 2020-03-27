19 shops to offer door delivery in Thanjavur

The district administration has announced that people can order groceries and other essential commodities for their personal use over telephone and get it supplied from 19 shops that have come forward to offer door delivery of goods in Thanjavur district.

Disclosing this in a press release Collector M. Govinda Rao said that arrangements have been made for door delivery of groceries and other items from the shops/super markets in the district. Customers can get the goods delivered at their doorsteps by placing their orders over phone with the following shops/super markets at Thanjavur – the Punniyamoorthy Pillai Departmental Stores (94896 57177 / 94886 57180 / 73583 92960 / 94896 57182 and 72007 62529), Arumugam and Sons (98941 03750), A.K.Maligai Stores (94433 37583) and Oriental Super Market (73737 80737 and 04362-230737).

At Kumbakonam – Green Vegetables Store (88701 23100 / 93446 38851 / 80151 23100), Premium Maligai Stores (94431 11813 / 94431 11814 / 0435 – 2426356), Seemati Super Market (75388 58892 / 0435 – 2422242), Cauvery Maligai and Popular Maligai (93443 00076 / 0435- 2426019), Thamizh Paal Stores (73730 73730) and Sun Medicals (94429 4366), Popular Medicals (0435 – 2422028), Arcot Medicals (0435 – 2430997) and Thiruvidaimaruthur Super Gas Cylinders Stores (99416 92655)

At Pattukottai – Kurunchi Super Market (99525 92413 / WhatsApp number 70944 62621), Golden Super Market (97892 85809 / WhatsApp number 70944 62621), Rajini Super Market (94442 09541), Lucky Hyper Market (63830 77743), Aranthangi Mukkam Haji Metro Mall (96265 63888 / 97868 73888), Five Star Maligai Stores (94432 74555) and Pari Maligai (98424 77644).

Stating that identification cards have been issued to the door delivery persons and the vehicle used for distribution, the Collector called upon the owners of other shops and super markets willing to offer door delivery of goods, to register their establishments with the district administration.