‘19% of seized cash released’

TIRUVARUR

A total of 19% of total cash seized during vehicle check by the election flying squad and static teams in Tiruvarur district had been returned to the owners, according to the District Election Officer and Collector T.Anand.

The Collector said in a press release that ₹66,97,586 was seized during checks as those who carried the money was not able to produce documents to substantiate that the money was owned by them. Of this, ₹12,81,287 had been released to the owners after they had produced supporting documents.

Further, ₹83 lakh seized by the EFS and Moolangui in Nannilam taluk on March 29 was released after documents establishing that the money seized belonged to the Equitas Small Finance Bank branches at Tiruvarur and Thiruthuraipoondi were produced by the bank authorities.