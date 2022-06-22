19 new COVID cases in central region

TIRUCHI:

Nineteen new COVID cases were reported in the central region on Wednesday.

The largest number of 13 active COVID cases were reported in Tiruchi district. Karur and Thanjavur accounted for one new case each, and two cases of infection were reported in Thiruvarur district.

As on Wednesday, 59 infected patients were undergoing treatment, including home treatment, in Tiruchi district, seven in Tiruvarur, 10 in Thanjavur, one case in Pudukottai, eight patients in Perambalur, eleven patients in Mayiladuthurai, seven in Karur and two patients in Ariyalur district, according to the daily bulletin of the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.