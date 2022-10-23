19 new COVID-19 cases in central region

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
October 23, 2022 21:01 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Nineteen persons tested positive for COVID-19 in central zone on Sunday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of fresh cases stood at seven in Thanjavur and four in Tiruchi. Pudukottai had three new cases while Nagapattinam accounted for two cases. Tiruvarur, Perambalur and Karur had one new case each. There were no new cases in Mayiladuthurai and Ariyalur districts.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 65 patients being under treatment, including home treatment. There were 49 active cases in Mayiladuthurai, 39 in Perambalur, 35 in Thanjavur, 31 in Pudukottai, 22 in Tiruvarur, 16 in Karur, 13 in Ariyalur and seven Nagapattinam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app