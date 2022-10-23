19 new COVID-19 cases in central region

Nineteen persons tested positive for COVID-19 in central zone on Sunday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of fresh cases stood at seven in Thanjavur and four in Tiruchi. Pudukottai had three new cases while Nagapattinam accounted for two cases. Tiruvarur, Perambalur and Karur had one new case each. There were no new cases in Mayiladuthurai and Ariyalur districts.

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 65 patients being under treatment, including home treatment. There were 49 active cases in Mayiladuthurai, 39 in Perambalur, 35 in Thanjavur, 31 in Pudukottai, 22 in Tiruvarur, 16 in Karur, 13 in Ariyalur and seven Nagapattinam.