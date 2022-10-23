Tiruchirapalli

19 new COVID-19 cases in central region

Nineteen persons tested positive for COVID-19 in central zone on Sunday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of fresh cases stood at seven in Thanjavur and four in Tiruchi. Pudukottai had three new cases while Nagapattinam accounted for two cases. Tiruvarur, Perambalur and Karur had one new case each. There were no new cases in Mayiladuthurai and Ariyalur districts.

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 65 patients being under treatment, including home treatment. There were 49 active cases in Mayiladuthurai, 39 in Perambalur, 35 in Thanjavur, 31 in Pudukottai, 22 in Tiruvarur, 16 in Karur, 13 in Ariyalur and seven Nagapattinam.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 23, 2022 9:03:46 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/19-new-covid-19-cases-in-central-region/article66050029.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

SPORTSTAR