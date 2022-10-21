19 new COVID-19 cases in central region

ADVERTISEMENT

Nineteen persons tested positive for COVID-19 in central region on Friday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of fresh cases stood at four in Tiruchi, Thanjavur and Ariyalur district. Pudukottai had three new cases while Nagapattinam accounted for two cases. Mayiladuthurai and Tiruvarur had one new case each. There were no new cases in Perambalur and Karur district.

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 77 patients being under treatment, including home treatment. There were 54 active cases in Mayiladuthurai, 38 in Perambalur, 30 in Pudukottai, 29 in Thanjavur, 21 in Tiruvarur, 17 in Karur and 13 each in Ariyalur and Nagapattinam district.