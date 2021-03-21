19 injured in clash between AIADMK-DMK supporters

21 March 2021 20:27 IST

KARUR

Sixteen AIADMK cadres and three DMK men sustained severe injuries on Saturday night in a clash that erupted while undertaking political campaign.

Groups supporting DMK candidate of the Karur constituency V. Senthil Balaji and the AIADMK candidate and Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar clashed at Mavadian Temple street shortly after the close of campaigning . A group of DMK men, who arrived on Mavadian Temple Street, allegedly objected to the AIADMK men continuing their campaign led by Mr. Vijayabhaskar even after the deadline. The AIADMK men reportedly told them that they were returning home after winding up their campaign in a vehicle with a speaker. However, following the objection, Mr. Vijayabhaskar subsequently left the area. The DMK men, who insisted on all AIADMK men moving away from the spot, allegedly attacked them with wooden logs and pelted stones on them, injuring sixteen persons.

They were treated in hospitals. The three DMK cadres were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital.

Armed policemen brought the situation into control. Security had been tightened in different parts of the constituency.

Later, Mr. Vijayabhaskar visited the injured at the hospitals. He said that Mr. Senthil Balaji could not stomach the growing support for him, and had been trying to create law and order issues with the ulterior motive of creating a situation for countermanding the election in Karur constituency.