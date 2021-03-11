19 arrested for stone-pelting

Lalgudi Police have arrested 19 persons in connection with a stone-pelting incident during a temple procession at Anbil on Wednesday.

A few police personnel and some others who were carrying the deity of the goddess were injured.

Police sources said the case was booked under various IPC Sections including 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (ii) (criminal intimidation) on a complaint lodged by a police constable, who was part of a striking force team long with other police personnel in the village on Wednesday.

The arrested persons wer charged with illegally assembly with deadly weapons and pelting stones at another group carrying the deity amid police escort to Aachirama Valliamman temple from a nearby Sivan temple for a festival.

The incident led to tension resulting in police chasing away the mob. It prompted the Collector to promulgate prohibitory orders with pickets posted by police as a sequel to the incident.