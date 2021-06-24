1.87 lakh tonnes of paddy procured in Tiruvarur

TIRUVARUR

24 June 2021 19:04 IST

A total of 1.87 lakh tonnes of paddy had been procured through 121 direct purchase centres opened by the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation in Tiruvarur district during the harvesting season of the summer crop.

Disclosing this in a press release, Collector P. Gayathri Krishnan said that during the kharif 2020-21 season, 485 DPCs were opened and 5.01 lakh tonnes of paddy was procured till April-end. During the ongoing the summer crop harvesting period, 121 DPCs were opened and 1.87 lakh tonnes of paddy was procured. Further, 15 DPC staff had been suspended from service after they were found indulging in malpractices in the procurement process, she added.

Advertising

Advertising

Stating that paddy bags brought from other districts to Tiruvarur district would be impounded at the police check posts and added to the government stock, Ms.Gayathri Krishnan said that the vehicles used for transportation would be seized and legal action initiated on vehicle owners.

Any complaints regarding the paddy procurement process could be brought to the notice of the Senior Regional Manager, TNCSC, Tiruvarur over phone 0436622542 or to the Deputy Manager, Mannargudi – 6383497270 or to the Deputy Manager, Tiruvarur 9488217243, the release added.