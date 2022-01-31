1,869 fresh cases, five deaths in delta region

Fresh cases of COVID-19 continued to decline in the central districts, with 1,869 people testing positive on Monday, down from 2,202 on Sunday.

Five deaths, two in Tiruchi and one each in Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Thanjavur districts, were reported in the region, according to data from the State Health Department.

Thanjavur district had the highest number with 495 fresh cases (down from 592 the previous day), followed by Tiruchi district at 485 (from 518 on Sunday).

Tiruvarur district reported 219 cases. In Karur, 185 people tested positive, while 153 fresh cases were recorded in Nagapattinam.Pudukottai had 123 cases, with 93 persons testing positive in Ariyalur. Mayiladuthurai reported 76 cases. Perambalur had the lowest tally with 40 cases.

Three deaths in UT

The Union Territory recorded three deaths and 504 new cases.

While two deaths were in Puducherry, one occurred in Karaikal to take the cumulative toll in the Union Territory to 1,931.