186 fresh COVID-19 cases in central region

Tiruchi recorded 186 fresh cases on Friday.

July 22, 2022 20:14 IST

The daily case load was on the decline in Tiruchi with 39 persons testing positive for the virus in the district

The central region logged 186 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, as per the bulletin issued by the Health Department.

The daily case load was on the decline in Tiruchi with 39 persons testing positive for the virus in the district against Thursday’s tally of 47. Thanjavur recorded a slight increase with 45 fresh cases. Tiruvarur reported 32 cases, Mayiladuthurai 21, Pudukottai 20, Nagapattinam 11, Ariyalur nine, Karur six and Perambalur three.

Tiruchi continued to have the most number of active cases with 390 patients under treatment, including home treatment, for the infection. Thanjavur had 284 active cases, Tiruvarur 166, Pudukottai 150, Mayiladuthurai 115, Nagapattinam 89, Karur 71, Perambalur 70 and Ariyalur 52.