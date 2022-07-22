Tiruchirapalli

186 fresh COVID-19 cases in central region

Tiruchi recorded 186 fresh cases on Friday. File Photo | Photo Credit: Srinath. M
S.Ganesan TIRUCHI July 22, 2022 20:14 IST
Updated: July 23, 2022 09:43 IST

The central region logged 186 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, as per the bulletin issued by the Health Department.

The daily case load was on the decline in Tiruchi with 39 persons testing positive for the virus in the district against Thursday’s tally of 47. Thanjavur recorded a slight increase with 45 fresh cases. Tiruvarur reported 32 cases, Mayiladuthurai 21, Pudukottai 20, Nagapattinam 11, Ariyalur nine, Karur six and Perambalur three.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Tiruchi continued to have the most number of active cases with 390 patients under treatment, including home treatment, for the infection. Thanjavur had 284 active cases, Tiruvarur 166, Pudukottai 150, Mayiladuthurai 115, Nagapattinam 89, Karur 71, Perambalur 70 and Ariyalur 52.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Tiruchi
Coronavirus
health
Read more...