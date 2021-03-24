186 cases in central districts

TIRUCHI

24 March 2021 00:32 IST

The central districts reported another spike in cases of COVID-19 with 186 patients testing positive on Tuesday. The day’s count was 14 more than Monday’s.

According to the bulletin of the State Health Department, one death was reported in Nagapattinam district. A 43-year-old male, who was admitted to a private hospital in Thanjavur on Sunday with symptoms of COVID-19 infection, died on Tuesday morning. He had fever for six days and breathing difficulty for two days prior to admission. The patient had a history of hypertension.

Out of eight districts, the maximum number of cases was reported in Tiruvarur with 71 cases followed by 67 patients testing positive for the virus in Thanjavur. The district registered 83 fresh cases on Monday.

Nagapattinam district recorded 21 new cases and Tiruchi 13. Ariyalur and Karur registered five cases each. Pudukottai and Perambalur reported three and one cases.