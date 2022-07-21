183 new COVID-19 cases in central region

A total of 183 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Thursday, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department. There were no fatalities caused by the viral infection.

The number of daily case load stood at 47 in Tiruchi and 33 in Thanjavur district. Pudukottai reported 23 fresh cases, Thiruvarur 21, while Nagapattinam recorded 19 cases. Mayiladuthurai had 18, Perambalur and Karur had eight new cases each and Ariyalur district reported six fresh cases.

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 405 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Thursday. There were 254 active cases in Thanjavur, 162 in Tiruvaur and 147 in Pudukottai. Mayiladuthurai reported 101 active cases each, while Nagapattinam had 93, Perambalur 77, Karur 72 and Ariyalur recorded 52 active cases each.