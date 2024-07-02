18-year-old boy allegedly assaulted by police

The mother of an 18-year-old boy, R.Pandian, who was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and admitted to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital with injuries, has alleged that her son was assaulted by the police in Pudukottai district.

According to police sources, Pandian was intercepted by a police team conducting vehicle checks at Kottaipattinam and was found to be transporting 1.5 kg of ganja in a two-wheeler on June 18. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody and lodged at the Pudukottai District Jail.

The next day, the jail authorities had admitted Pandian to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital apparently as he complained of some kidney ailment. The boy, who is currently on bail, was referred to the Thanjavur Government Medical College Hospital on Tuesday for follow up treatment.

However, in a petition submitted to the District Collector recently, the boy’s mother, R.Kaliyammal, a daily wage labourer of Vichur in Manamelkudi taluk, alleged that a police team had picked up her son, Pandian on June 10 when he was at her sister’s house at nearby Karur village to inquire him in connection with a theft case.

A few days later Pandian was brought home with injuries in his body by the police. But as he fainted, the police team took him back with them in their vehicle. She was told not to talk about her son with anyone and that he would be back home after recovering from the injuries, she alleged and appealed to the Collector to take necessary steps to initiate action against the police personnel and sought proper treatment for her son.

A senior police officer, however, said the boy had injuries on his body while he was arrested. Pandian had told the police that he had sustained the injuries while practising for a rekla race earlier.

