18 shops sealed in Pudukottai

A revenue team on Thursday sealed 18 shops in Pudukottai town after they were found functioning violating the prohibitory orders.
The team led by Revenue Divisional Officer, Pudukottai, M.S. Dhandayuthapani inspected various parts of Pudukottai town in the morning and found some shops selling steel, fancy items and mobile recharge, besides some petty shops, were functioning violating the prohibitory orders. Official sources said only shops selling grocery items, vegetables and medicines besides those selling fish were allowed to function.
The 18 shops did not come under the category for which relaxation had been given to function during the lockdown period. Further, they were also found not ensuring personal distancing at their respective units. The shops were closed and sealed, the sources said.
