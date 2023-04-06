ADVERTISEMENT

18 new COVID-19 cases in central districts

April 06, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Eighteen persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central districts on Thursday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

There were seven new cases each in Tiruchi, six in Tiruvarur, two cases each in Thanjavur and Nagapattinam, and one case Pudukottai district.

Out of 107 active cases in the region, Tiruchi district had 40, Tiruvarur 19, Mayiladuthurai 14, Nagapattinam nine, Ariyalur eight, Thanjavur seven, and Pudukottai and Karur five. Perambalur had no active case.

