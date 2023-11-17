18 new classrooms to come up in a govt. school in Pudukottai district

November 17, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Eighteen classrooms will be constructed at the Government Higher Secondary School at Mangadu in Tiruvarankulam block in Pudukottai district. Environment Minister Siva V. Meyyanathan laid the foundation stone for the new classrooms at a function held on the school premises on Friday.

The new buildings would be constructed at a cost of ₹3.81 crore under a NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development) scheme.

The Minister advised the officials to complete the project within the specified time-frame and ensure quality in the construction of the buildings. He asked the school authorities to plant more saplings on the school premises and keep the surroundings clean. Steps would be taken to improve infrastructure in schools, the Minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

School Education Department officials and local body representatives were present, an official release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT