ADVERTISEMENT

18 new classrooms to come up in a govt. school in Pudukottai district

November 17, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Environment Minister Siva V. Meyyanathan lays foundation stone for the classrooms being built under the NABARD scheme at Govt. Higher Secondary School at Mangadu in Tiruvarankulam block

The Hindu Bureau

Eighteen classrooms will be constructed at the Government Higher Secondary School at Mangadu in Tiruvarankulam block in Pudukottai district. Environment Minister Siva V. Meyyanathan laid the foundation stone for the new classrooms at a function held on the school premises on Friday.

The new buildings would be constructed at a cost of ₹3.81 crore under a NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development) scheme. 

The Minister advised the officials to complete the project within the specified time-frame and ensure quality in the construction of the buildings. He asked the school authorities to plant more saplings on the school premises and keep the surroundings clean. Steps would be taken to improve infrastructure in schools, the Minister said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

School Education Department officials and local body representatives were present, an official release said. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tiruchi / school

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US