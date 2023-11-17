HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

18 new classrooms to come up in a govt. school in Pudukottai district

Environment Minister Siva V. Meyyanathan lays foundation stone for the classrooms being built under the NABARD scheme at Govt. Higher Secondary School at Mangadu in Tiruvarankulam block

November 17, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Eighteen classrooms will be constructed at the Government Higher Secondary School at Mangadu in Tiruvarankulam block in Pudukottai district. Environment Minister Siva V. Meyyanathan laid the foundation stone for the new classrooms at a function held on the school premises on Friday.

The new buildings would be constructed at a cost of ₹3.81 crore under a NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development) scheme. 

The Minister advised the officials to complete the project within the specified time-frame and ensure quality in the construction of the buildings. He asked the school authorities to plant more saplings on the school premises and keep the surroundings clean. Steps would be taken to improve infrastructure in schools, the Minister said.

School Education Department officials and local body representatives were present, an official release said. 

Related Topics

Tiruchi / school

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.