18 new cases in central districts
Eighteen fresh cases of COVID-19 were registered in the central districts on Sunday.
While Thanjavur recorded five cases, four patients in Tiruchi tested positive. Karur, Nagapattinam and Perambulur recorded two cases each. Mayiladuthrai, Pudukkotai and Tiruvarur registered one case each.
