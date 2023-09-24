HamberMenu
18 kg of ganja smuggled from A.P. seized at Tiruchi railway junction, one arrested

September 24, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The nine bundles containing 18 kg of ganja that was seized by a joint team from a traveller at Tiruchi railway junction on Saturday.

The nine bundles containing 18 kg of ganja that was seized by a joint team from a traveller at Tiruchi railway junction on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A team comprising personnel of the Railway Protection Force, Crime Prevention Detection Squad of the Railway Protection Force, Narcotic Intelligence Bureau CID of the State Police and the Government Railway Police seized 18 kilograms of ganja that was found smuggled by a Andhra Pradesh passenger in the Howrah - Tiruchi express upon arrival of the train at Tiruchi railway junction in the early hours on Saturday.

The team jointly conducted a special drive against illegal transportation of narcotic substances and other contraband items in the Howrah - Tiruchi express (Train No. 12663 ) upon its arrival at Tiruchi Junction in the early hours.  The team noticed a person on platform 2 in a suspicious manner with a shoulder bag and a shopping bag in his possession.

The team members inquired the person who disclosed his identity as K. Seenu (25) of Kotharam village in Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh. On suspicion, the team checked the bags and found nine bundles of ganja weighing 18 kilograms inside. Each bundle contained two kilograms of ganja. The value of the seized ganja was put at ₹ 3.6 lakh. 

It came to light during an inquiry that Seenu had boarded the train at Rajahmundry with a ticket up to Tiruchi. The confiscated ganja along with the accused were handed over to the Narcotic Intelligence Bureau CID, Tiruchi unit for necessary action, said RPF sources.

