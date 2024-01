January 27, 2024 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Eighteen persons were injured in a jallikattu organised at Malaiyakoil village in Tirumayam block in Pudukottai district on Saturday.

As many as 667 bulls were released during the event, with a total of 170 tamers participating in the event. Thirteen among the injured were treated as outpatients at the event venue, while the remaining five injured - two tamers and three spectators - were referred to the government hospital, police sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.